 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fish fry planned
0 Comments

Fish fry planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EAA 1365 will host Fish Fry at the Airport from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Mauston-New Lisbon Union Airport, three miles southeast of the central business district of New Lisbon. All menu items are homemade, including the tartar sauce.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News