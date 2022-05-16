 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fish n’ Fun set for June 4

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association will host its Fish n’ Fun beginning with 8:30 a.m. check-in and 9 a.m. program Saturday, June 4 at Edgewater Park, McKinley Beach Road on National Drive, Beaver Dam.

Open to ages 4-12, the free clinics will cover casting, live and artificial baits, fish cleaning, and more. A free rod and reel given to each registered/attending participant.

Register online at https://bdlia.org/event-4774009, email info@bdlia.org or call 920-356-1200 and leave a message with the child’s/children’s name and age, the accompanying adult’s name, phone number, and email address. Updates will be provided by email to the address provided. Participation is limited to the first 120 registrants.

