Fish N Fun set for June 5

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association will host the return of Fish N Fun with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and clinics starting at 9:15 a.m. June 5 at Edgewater Park, McKinley Beach Road and National Drive. This event is open to children ages 4-12 with free clinics offered to learn about casting, live and artificial baits, fish cleaning, and more. A free rod and reel will be given to the first 100 registered participants.