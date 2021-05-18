 Skip to main content
Fish N Fun set for June 5
The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association will host the return of Fish N Fun with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and clinics starting at 9:15 a.m. June 5 at Edgewater Park, McKinley Beach Road and National Drive. This event is open to children ages 4-12 with free clinics offered to learn about casting, live and artificial baits, fish cleaning, and more. A free rod and reel will be given to the first 100 registered participants.

Space is limited, to register, call the BDLIA office at 920-356-1200 and leave a message with the child’s name(s) and age(s), the accompanying adult’s name, phone number, and email address or email the information to info@bdlia.org. All updates will be provided by email.

Attendees must wear a mask.

