Fit Families program offered at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library encourages not only fit minds but also fit bodies by becoming a partner in the Sauk County WIC Fit Families program that begins in October and runs through fall 2022. The goal of the Fit Families Community Project is to make the healthy choice the easy choice.
Families interested in the project may pick up a flyer at the library that outlines activities for the coming year. Alternatively, the Fit Families program is also listed as an online “Beanstack Challenge” on the libraries homepage at reedsburglibrary.org. Core values emphasized in the yearlong program include “making every bite count” by eating more fruits and veggies, “making every sip count” by drinking more healthy beverages, and of course, moving more and watching less. Parents are reminded to be healthy and active, because your kids are watching.
The Fit Families program begins with October’s “Fall 30 Walking Challenge,” where families are encouraged to walk each day of the month for 30, 45 or 60 minutes. Each family member will be given a “walking log” to enter their results for each day, and to total at the end of the month. Completed “walking logs” can be returned to the library for staff to tally community results. Other challenges scheduled throughout the coming year include “water weeks” in December, “fruit and veggies'' in February, “screen free weeks” in May and “healthy lunches” in September 2022. Successful participants earn completion buttons for each challenge.
The library is alternating the physical and healthy eating challenges of the Fit Families program with their own literacy challenges to stimulate the mind. Online Beanstack reading challenges will be held in November, January, March, April, and June to August for children and adults. Log online titles that you have read either on paper or on Beanstack and take note of both your physical and intellectual progress.
Area businesses and organizations are also invited to join the Fit Families program. Interested parties can pick up the “family flyer” at the library along with a walking challenge sheet for each family/team member. Reedsburg Public Library staff members are also proudly participating in the October “Fall 30 Walking Challenge.”
The Fit Families program is sponsored by the statewide WIC - Women Infants and Children - initiative. WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for pregnant women, infants, women who are breastfeeding, postpartum women, and children younger than age 5. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods, and connections to other community services. The Sauk County WIC Fit Families challenge has been extended to all residents of Sauk County.
Start some healthy habits this fall. For more information about the “Fit Families” program, call 608-768-READ or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.
The Reedsburg Public Library is located at 370 Vine St. in downtown Reedsburg. The library is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.