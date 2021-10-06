Fit Families program offered at Reedsburg Public Library

Reedsburg Public Library encourages not only fit minds but also fit bodies by becoming a partner in the Sauk County WIC Fit Families program that begins in October and runs through fall 2022. The goal of the Fit Families Community Project is to make the healthy choice the easy choice.

Families interested in the project may pick up a flyer at the library that outlines activities for the coming year. Alternatively, the Fit Families program is also listed as an online “Beanstack Challenge” on the libraries homepage at reedsburglibrary.org. Core values emphasized in the yearlong program include “making every bite count” by eating more fruits and veggies, “making every sip count” by drinking more healthy beverages, and of course, moving more and watching less. Parents are reminded to be healthy and active, because your kids are watching.