Mary Fitzgerald and Tim Garcia, both of Beaver Dam, have joined the team at Northwoods Casket Company in Beaver Dam, according to a Nov. 7 press release.
Fitzgerald joins Northwoods Casket as manager of client relations, assisting customers of Northwoods Casket Company and Casket Builder Supply, a division of Northwoods Casket. Her background includes customer service relations, marketing, inventory management, job development and education.
Garcia joins as production manager and is heading up and coordinating the preparation, finishing and assembly of caskets and cremation urns. His background is in manufacturing, home woodworking and furniture building. He is also a musician and an artist. For more information, visit northwoodscasket.com or casketbuildersupply.com.
