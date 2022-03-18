Five graduate from dairy academy

Five dairy farmers and allied industry professionals received recognition for completing all three pillars of leadership training in Professional Dairy Producers Cornerstone Dairy Academy. The application-based professional-development program is designed to build the skills of dairy producers and industry professionals who want to expand their skills to lead with purpose, character and integrity.

The PDPW’s two-day program focuses on enhancing the skills of communication, visionary thinking, ethical leadership, servant-oriented leadership and professional etiquette. The presenters also equip attendees with tools to work through workplace challenges caused by generational differences and varying types of emotional intelligence.

The academy began on March 15 and was held in conjunction with the PDPW Business Conference on March 16-17 at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center in Wisconsin Dells.

The local graduates who have completed all three pillars – Influential, Visionary and Servant Leadership – include Sara Griswold, Beaver Dam and Danielle Warmka, Fox Lake.

For more information, visit pdpw.org or call 800-947-7379.