{{featured_button_text}}
Flag donated to St. Vinnie's

On Oct. 22, the Baraboo American Legion Post 26 donated a U.S. flag to the St. Vincent de Paul store in Baraboo. Pictured, from left, store manager Mike Grogan and Post commander George Stopper.

 JIM MURPHY/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.