The Flambeau Technology Center tool shop, a division of Flambeau, Inc., in Baraboo, has surpassed an impressive safety milestone as the crew reached one million hours without a single lost-time accident, according to an Aug. 14 press release.
FTC’s record represents almost 12 years of continuous safety and more than 80,000 hours worked, annually. T.J. Greenwood, environment, health & safety engineer, works alongside all associates to continually improve workplace safety standards and promote a positive safety culture.
“This long-standing record is something all of us at Flambeau should be very proud of,” said Greenwood. He challenged the rest of the company to take a shot at matching FTC’s record, while expressing hope FTC stretches its streak to two million hours.
