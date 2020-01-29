Flambeau earns award, certification

Flambeau’s Mexico plant which manufactures thermoplastic molded parts for the automotive industry received the General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award on Dec. 11, 2019. The Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico facility, Plasticos Flambeau S. de R.L. de C.V., received this recognition from GM for a fifth straight year.

Only GM’s top performing suppliers are eligible to receive this recognition, which is awarded to specific manufacturing locations having met or exceeded a very stringent set of quality and logistics performance criteria.

The GM parts produced in Saltillo are ducts and duct assemblies used in GM’s large platform SUVs, such as the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Cadillac Escalade. Eight different parts manufactured in Saltillo contributed to the award, and the plant is currently eligible to receive GM’s award a sixth time for its performance in 2019.

The same facility received its Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism certification, which is part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s multi-layered cargo enforcement program. This enhancement to Flambeau’s transportation logistics will have a positive impact on the Baraboo location, as well as its six other plants in the United States.