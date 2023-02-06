Flambeau, Inc. continues to be named one of the top plastics manufacturers in North America. The Wisconsin-based company rose in one of the three 2022 rankings it consistently places in, and held its position in the other two. Being featured once again in Plastics News Magazine’s annual top 100 roundup is a sure sign Flambeau maintains a strong presence in a competitive market.

In the 2022 ranking of blow molders, Flambeau held at 19 with its portion of the list’s combined $4.1 billion in industrial revenue by the listed companies.

In the ranking of injection molders, Flambeau held at 62 with its portion of the list’s combined $30.4 billion in revenues by the listed companies. Flambeau ranked as a top medical molder and contributed heavily in the list’s other top markets.

In the same year’s ranking of mold makers, Flambeau moved up from 58 to 56 with its portion of the list’s combined $3.1 billion in tool and mold manufacturing by the listed companies.

For more information, visit flambeau.com.