Flambeau named to Top 100 lists

Flambeau, Inc. continues to be named one of the top plastics manufacturers in North America. In 2021, the Wisconsin-based company rose in two of the three 2021 rankings it consistently places in, and held its position in the third. Being featured once again in Plastics News Magazine’s annual top 100 roundup is a sure sign that Flambeau maintains a strong presence in a competitive market.

In the 2021 ranking of blow molders, Flambeau moved up from number 20 to 19 with its portion of the list’s combined $4 billion in industrial revenue by the listed companies. The company has more than 100 blow molding machines in its global manufacturing footprint, ranging from one- to 40-pound shot.

In the ranking of injection molders, Flambeau moved up from number 68 to 62 with its portion of the list’s combined $28.9 billion in revenues by the listed companies. The company has more than 160 injection molding machines worldwide, ranging from 24- to 1,900-ton.