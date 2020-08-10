Flambeau produces key part for respirator

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flambeau is manufacturing an important part of personal protective equipment widely used by frontline health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. After expediting its engineering and tool making processes, Flambeau’s injection molding facility in Baraboo, is poised to be in full production in August of a key component in 3M’s powered air purifying respirator.

The project began when Flambeau and their long-time customer, Cummins Inc., agreed to team up to supply the filter element of the 3M respirator kit. With added urgency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flambeau was awarded the project six days after an initial discussion and immediately went to work engineering and tooling the necessary molds. Cummins is manufacturing the filter, while Flambeau manufactures the plastic housing, consisting of two parts – the main housing, which also gets overmolded in the process, and a snap-on vented cover to secure the inserted filter.

As the respirator is in use by frontline health care workers, breathable air is produced as air passes through the Cummins/Flambeau filter assembly. The filtered air is then delivered to the hood covering the worker’s head or face.