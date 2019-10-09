Flanagan becomes Optimist September student of the month

Olivia Flanagan, daughter of Melissa Kropp and Greg Flanagan, was honored on Sept. 25 at the Optimist meeting as the September student of the month from Sauk Prairie High School. She was a Badger Girls State representative, is the National Honor Society’s treasurer, key club president, a student mentor, and a volunteer at her church. Pictured, from left, are Shane Been, Greg Flanagan, Olivia Flanagan, Melissa Kropp and Ava Flanagan.
