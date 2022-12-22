FLASH MOB HITS DELLS OUTLETS
Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …
For the past 24 years, assistant library director Kris Houtler has been the face of the Reedsburg Public Library. From walking children down M…
A $1,000 National Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Sawyer Stegmann of Portage, member of the Portage FFA Chapter, …
HORICON — Horicon Bank promotes three, Grace Bruins, Stephanie Albers and Devin Grant, according to a Dec. 19 press release.
SP AMBULANCE ASSOCIATION SPEAKS TO OPTIMISTS
Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio, is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail and at farmers markets.
Merrimac ferry closes for season
MADISON — Sen. Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) was selected to chair the Senate Agriculture and Tourism Committee.
Seventy cadets from 29 counties graduated from the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy on Dec. 17 at Sparta High School including Autum…
On Dec. 7, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo accepted a donation of 400 teddy bears collected during the Outlet at the Dells Teddy Bear …