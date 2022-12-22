 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FLASH MOB HITS DELLS OUTLETS

  • 0
FLASH MOB HITS DELLS OUTLETS

Members of the Driftless Dancers and Drifters Dancers came together to entertain Outlets at the Dells shoppers with line dances to holiday music on Dec. 18. Both groups host line dance lessons for voluntary donations.

 MARY MELTON

Related to this story

Most Popular

Students earn nursing degrees

Students earn nursing degrees

Madison College – Reedsburg Campus recognizes the fall 2022 graduates of the Associate Degree Nursing program with a pinning ceremony on Dec. …

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

Stegmann awarded $1K grant

A $1,000 National Supervised Agricultural Experience grant has been awarded to Sawyer Stegmann of Portage, member of the Portage FFA Chapter, …

400 teddy bears donated to hospital

400 teddy bears donated to hospital

On Dec. 7, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Baraboo accepted a donation of 400 teddy bears collected during the Outlet at the Dells Teddy Bear …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News