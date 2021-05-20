Flea Market and Craft Fair set for Saturday

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host vendors from all over the area with a flea market and craft fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, Highway 33, Beaver Dam.

This is the first of six monthly events, held rain or shine. Bring shopping bags and carts to transport purchases to your vehicle. Parking is always free.

Offerings include yard signs, tools, handmade wooden furniture, antique glassware, vintage toys, homemade jewelry and home decor.

Additional events are scheduled for June 19, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. Each month will offer a variety of new items and vendors, and seasonal produce. Home-based businesses will offer unique product lines.

Concessions will be available with proceeds going to Frosty’s Fosters Animal Rescue.

To secure a vendor space, register at https://form.jotform.com/210255095656962. For more information, email dcfairwi@gmail.com.