Flea market, craft fair planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first annual 6ft Apart Summer Flea Market/Vendor/Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside and outside the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau.

In addition to crafters, vendors and flea market finds, there will be food and beverages available for purchase from Jason White Catering and a bar will be open serving beer, wine, soda and more.

Race car driver Todd Ascherien and his vehicle will be on hand offering photos and autographs form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music provided throughout the day. No carry-ins. Free to the public.

For more information, call Jason at 920-382-1294 or April at 920-319-2650.