Flea market, craft fair planned
0 comments

Flea market, craft fair planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The first annual 6ft Apart Summer Flea Market/Vendor/Craft Fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside and outside the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau.

In addition to crafters, vendors and flea market finds, there will be food and beverages available for purchase from Jason White Catering and a bar will be open serving beer, wine, soda and more.

Race car driver Todd Ascherien and his vehicle will be on hand offering photos and autographs form 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Music provided throughout the day. No carry-ins. Free to the public.

For more information, call Jason at 920-382-1294 or April at 920-319-2650.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News