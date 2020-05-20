Flea Market scheduled for May 23
Flea Market scheduled for May 23

Flea Market scheduled for May 23

A Flea market is scheduled for May 23 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds with safety precautions in place.

 DODGE COUNTY FAIR ASSOCIATION/Contributed

On May 23, the Dodge County Fairgrounds will be lined with unique items and collectibles and socially-distanced visitors. Event organizers are following suggested guidelines made by Dodge County Public Health.

Visitors will be allowed to browse vendor booths both indoors and outdoors and are suggested to wear face coverings. Frequent hand washing and hand sanitization will be encouraged while attendees browse vendor booths indoors and outdoors. Vendor booths and surfaces will also be disinfected frequently.

Saturday’s flea market and craft fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine and features handmade crafts, woodworking, unique collectibles, glassware, vintage finds, clothing, toys and unique items from home-based businesses. Craft Fair vendors will most likely have hand-made cloth face masks for sale. Admission is free.

Vendors, crafters and direct-sales vendors who are interested in participating can register online at form.jotform.com/200328288931962. Vendor and crafter questions may be directed to dcfairwi@gmail.com. Unlimited spots will be available for crafters, antiques and vintage collectibles. However, only one direct-sales vendor per company will be allowed at each event.

Future monthly flea market and craft fairs are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 20, July 18, Aug. 29, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17. Event guidelines, formats and restrictions are expected to change throughout the next several months.

