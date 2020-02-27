Flesch earns safety certification
Flesch earns safety certification

Elyjah Flesch of Baraboo, had completed all requirements for a Board of Certified Safety Professionals designation as Graduate Safety Practitioner. The designation is awarded to individuals who meet academic criteria in the safety, health and environmental discipline.

Credential holders are among the most highly trained, educated and experienced individuals in the safety field and shows that they have mastered the core competency for professional safety practice.

