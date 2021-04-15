 Skip to main content
Fletcher recognized as distinguished alumni
Fletcher recognized as distinguished alumni

Wade Fletcher received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Community/Regional Service from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Fletcher, who earned a bachelor's degree in business in 1978, is recognized for his exceptional service to others, as evidenced by numerous local, regional and statewide awards citing his outstanding commitment to the community of Beaver Dam, focusing on the health issues and the welfare of youth and people with disabilities. Fletcher is a retired corporate executive and entrepreneur.

For more information on UW-Whitewater’s Outstanding Alumni awards, visit uww.edu/alumni/awards.

Wade Fletcher

Fletcher
