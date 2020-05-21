Flier wins GFWC-WI health scholarship award

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The GFWC–Wisconsin Scholarship Committee awarded Morgan Flier of Waupun with a $1,000 Health Scholarship for 2020-2021. Flier will attend the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh as a nursing student. She is sponsored by Hartford Woman’s Club, Nancy O’Rourke is club president.

Scholarships are awarded each year by GFWC-WI to graduating high school and adult students in the state. The scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a career in the health field. The scholarship is effective the second semester of the school year.