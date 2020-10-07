Flu clinics planned

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, aching muscles and joints, and a sore throat. The flu season usually runs from November through April with peak time being January or February. Annual vaccinations are recommended for all persons older than 6 months of age.

The Juneau County Health Department, 200 Hickory St., Mauston, will hold a Seasonal Influenza Clinic from 9-11 a.m. Oct. 14.

If unable to attend, call 608-847-9373 to schedule an appointment. Cost is $35 for Quadrivalent or $70 for high dose.

Bring Medicare/Medicaid cards. If homebound, call Registered Nurse Tina Sullivan at 608-847-9378.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/flu or co.juneau.wi.gov/health1.