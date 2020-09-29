 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flu clinics planned
0 comments

Flu clinics planned

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, aching muscles and joints, and a sore throat. The flu season usually runs from November through April with peak time being January or February. Annual vaccinations are recommended for all persons older than 6 months of age.

The Juneau County Health Department will hold 2020 Seasonal Influenza Clinics:

  • Oct. 1: 9-11 a.m. at Necedah Village Hall, 101 Center St., Necedah.
  • Oct. 2: 8-10 a.m. at Wonewoc Village Hall, 200 West St., Wonewoc.
  • Oct. 5: 3-4 p.m. at Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St, Elroy.
  • Oct. 14: 9-11 a.m. at Juneau County Health Department, 200 Hickory St., Mauston.

New Lisbon City Hall, Camp Douglas and Lyndon Station meal sites are closed.

If unable to attend these clinics, call 608-847-9373 to schedule an appointment. Cost is $35 for Quadrivalent or $70 for high dose.

Bring Medicare/Medicaid cards. If homebound, call Registered Nurse Tina Sullivan at 608-847-9378.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/flu or co.juneau.wi.gov/health1.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Crosetto earns certification

Jacob Crosetto, city of Reedsburg, has earned the designation of Certified Municipal Clerk, which is awarded by the International Institute of…

Community

Portage fall clean-up planned

The city of Portage will collect residential refuse, from city residents only, consisting of large/bulky items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday …

Community

Baraboo library goes fine free

Starting Oct. 1, the Baraboo Public Library is going fine free. There will be no more late fees assessed on overdue items and past late fees w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News