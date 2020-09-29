Flu clinics planned

Influenza is a highly contagious respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, aching muscles and joints, and a sore throat. The flu season usually runs from November through April with peak time being January or February. Annual vaccinations are recommended for all persons older than 6 months of age.
The Juneau County Health Department will hold 2020 Seasonal Influenza Clinics:
- Oct. 1: 9-11 a.m. at Necedah Village Hall, 101 Center St., Necedah.
- Oct. 2: 8-10 a.m. at Wonewoc Village Hall, 200 West St., Wonewoc.
- Oct. 5: 3-4 p.m. at Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St, Elroy.
- Oct. 14: 9-11 a.m. at Juneau County Health Department, 200 Hickory St., Mauston.
New Lisbon City Hall, Camp Douglas and Lyndon Station meal sites are closed.
If unable to attend these clinics, call 608-847-9373 to schedule an appointment. Cost is $35 for Quadrivalent or $70 for high dose.
Bring Medicare/Medicaid cards. If homebound, call Registered Nurse Tina Sullivan at 608-847-9378.
For more information, visit cdc.gov/flu or co.juneau.wi.gov/health1.
