Agnesian HealthCare will host area seasonal flu vaccination clinics for adults and children. Flu vaccines are available to anyone age 9 or older and are subject to availability. The cost is covered by Medicare and Medicaid, and may be covered by other insurance plans. For pregnant women, a physician’s order is required.
- Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 14, 16: 5-7 p.m., 360 S. Mountin Drive, Mayville, for ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment, call 920-387-7500.
- Oct. 3, 17: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., 608 W. Brown St., Waupun, for ages 6 months and older. For an appointment, call 920-324-6801.
- Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 730 N. Margaret St., Markesan, for ages 18 and older. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment, call 920-398-2406.
- Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 703 W. State St., Fox Lake, for ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins welcome. For an appointment, call 920-928-6300.
Appointments recommended at Agnesian Pharmacy locations at 730 N. Margaret St., Markesan, 920-398-3261 and 904 W. Main St., Waupun, 920-324-3010.
For more information, call 920-923-7400.
