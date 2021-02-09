Flyway Mutual name change and merger

WAUPUN — On Dec. 1, 2020, Flyway Mutual Insurance Company of Waupun, changed its name to Central Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Company. On Jan. 1, South Central Mutual Insurance Company of Friesland, merged with Central Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Company. This merger provided greater financial strength and stability.
Board president, Kevin Beske, welcomes Denis Fuerstenberg as the new manager for Central Wisconsin Mutual Insurance Company on Jan. 27. He brings 25 years insurance/town mutual experience to Central Wisconsin. Ramona Monacelli, manager for Flyway Mutual Insurance Company will retire later this year.