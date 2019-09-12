Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, Phillip’s Crop Care and Dodge County Farmers Healthy Soil & Water present Focus on Farming Night from 5-8 p.m. Monday at Higher Grounds, N7156 E. Plaza Drive, Beaver Dam.
Meet local farmers and agriculture experts and learn about the initiative for sustainable agricultural and healthy ecosystems. There will be farming equipment and information on all facets of farming on site. See what the future of farming is all about at this free event.
The Beaver Dam FFA will host a brat fry; Horicon FFA will talk about FFA; Dodge County Farmers Healthy Soil & Water will have an interseeder on site and examples of cover crops; Phillip's Crop Care will bring a motorcycle and ATV and discuss their Independent Crop Consultant services; Joe Condon from Prospect Ag Services LLC will bring a precision planter seed unit to demonstrate precision corn planting; Carrie Warmka from United Cooperative will bring a dairy feed display and feed ingredients information; Duane Swenson from United Cooperative will bring a high boy fertilizer spreader; and a seed merchant will have corn and soybean plants from this year's crop.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/515863975909429.
