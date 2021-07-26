Focus on Fathers parenting program offered

Amanda Coorough, human development & relationships educator, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension Sauk County, and other extension educators have been working on a statewide needs assessment of fathers.

Previous research shows children whose fathers are involved in their daily care, such as feeding, bathing, and playing together, tend to be more confident; and, as children grow older, they enjoy stronger social connections with peers. Furthermore, fathers who care for, nurture, and play with their babies actually raise children with higher IQs and children with better language and cognitive skills.

Topics include relaxing and enjoying children, helping children stand up for themselves, helping children build their confidence, and helping children deal with others. We know that fathers play a critical role in their child’s growth and development. The relationship between a father and a child can have a deep impact on children’s healthy development in language, thinking, physical, and social–emotional learning.

These free sessions are from 8-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 3, 10, 17, and 24 via live zoom for fathers of children between 0-12 years, but all fathers and father figures are welcome.

Positive father involvement includes direct interaction with children, including caregiving and shared activities. Register for Focus on Fathers at https://tinyurl.com/FocusOnFathersAugust2021 or call 608- 355-3250.