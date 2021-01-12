Focus on Forage webinar series

Focus on Forage is a free, seven-part University of Wisconsin-Extension webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability in Wisconsin.

The webinars at from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to March 3. CCA CEUs will be offered for each webinar. Webinars are free, but registration is required by 5 p.m. the day before the event at https://go.wisc.edu/334pqz. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants.