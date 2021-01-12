 Skip to main content
Focus on Forage webinar series
Focus on Forage is a free, seven-part University of Wisconsin-Extension webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability in Wisconsin.

The webinars at from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to March 3. CCA CEUs will be offered for each webinar. Webinars are free, but registration is required by 5 p.m. the day before the event at https://go.wisc.edu/334pqz. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants.

  • Jan. 13: Managing for High Quality Corn Silage
  • Jan. 20: Strategies for Achieving Alfalfa Production Goals
  • Jan. 27: Optimizing Production of Grass and Mixed Grass Forages
  • Feb. 3: Using Small Grains to Fill a Forage Niche
  • Feb. 10: Alternative Forage Strategies When Alfalfa Fails
  • Feb. 17: No Webinar
  • Feb. 24: To be determined
  • March 3: To be determined

For more information, contact Ashley Blackburn, nutrient and pest management outreach specialist, at aablackburn@wisc.edu.

