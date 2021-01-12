Focus on Forage webinar series

Focus on Forage is a free, seven-part University of Wisconsin-Extension webinar series highlighting research-based information and farmer strategies to optimize forage yield, quality, and profitability in Wisconsin.
The webinars at from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Jan. 13 to March 3. CCA CEUs will be offered for each webinar. Webinars are free, but registration is required by 5 p.m. the day before the event at https://go.wisc.edu/334pqz. A Zoom link will be emailed to registrants.
- Jan. 13: Managing for High Quality Corn Silage
- Jan. 20: Strategies for Achieving Alfalfa Production Goals
- Jan. 27: Optimizing Production of Grass and Mixed Grass Forages
- Feb. 3: Using Small Grains to Fill a Forage Niche
- Feb. 10: Alternative Forage Strategies When Alfalfa Fails
- Feb. 17: No Webinar
- Feb. 24: To be determined
- March 3: To be determined
For more information, contact Ashley Blackburn, nutrient and pest management outreach specialist, at aablackburn@wisc.edu.