A $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Initiative Scholarship has been awarded to Jenelle Foeckler, a student at Dodgeland High School in Juneau.

The scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated a high level of motivation, have shown strong promise for achieving success in college and beyond, and have overcome significant personal obstacles or adversity.