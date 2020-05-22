Food Assistance Program offered to farmers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Dodge County is offering a Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. This program will provide $16 billion to agricultural producers who suffered losses because of the pandemic. As part of applying for the program, contact the Farm Service Agency county office at a local USDA Service Center to schedule an appointment. Farms of any size can apply for financial aid under this program if a farm has lost business due to the pandemic.

Do not send any personal information to USDA without first initiating contact through a phone call. The FSA has streamlined the signup process to not require an acreage report at the time of the application and a USDA farm number may not be immediately needed.

USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only. Once the application period opens, call your FSA county office to schedule an appointment. FSA staff are working with our agricultural producers by phone and using email, fax, mail, and online tools to accept applications.

For more information, visit farmers.gov/cfap.