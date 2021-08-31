 Skip to main content
Food Fair Festival also offers music
Fair Food Festival

Jakarta BBQ, part of the Fair Food Festival on Sept. 4 at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host a Fair Food Festival with live music on the Open Jam Stage from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

Rock out along to your favorite 90’s grunge throwbacks this weekend.

Local garage band, Batteries Not Included, performs punk to grunge to rock, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Performers may secure a timeslot by contacting organizers by Sept. 3 at dodgecountyfairgrounds@gmail.com. Sound service, including microphones and instrument inputs, for up to six musicians per session. Performers may promote their new music and merchandise, as well as gather crowd support through donations.

The September Fair Food Festival features:

Lilly Bell: menu features Greek salad, gator bites, Cajun deep-fried catfish sandwich, mixed greens with smoked turkey, buttered buffalo mac & cheese, coconut rice and peas, banana split pudding delight and Tennessee Honey cake for dessert.

Patriot Popcorn: gourmet popcorns - maple bacon pecan, Blend 1776, cheddar, caramel, parmesan and garlic, jalapeno cheddar, vintage sodas, root beers and sweet teas.

Ben's Pretzels: jumbo soft pretzels - original, garlic, parmesan and cinnamon sugar; dipping sauces available.

Mr. P's Grilled Cheese: grilled cheese sandwiches.

Jakarta BBQ: Indonesian foods, including veggie spring rolls, veggie curry - vegan and gluten free, pork dumplings, chicken curry and rice.

Cream Puffs: French dessert filled with sweet cream and dusted with powdered sugar.

Held rain or shine with free admission and parking. Picnic tables available or bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The final festival is Oct. 2. Vendors for the final event can contact Barb Mullin at mullin799@gmail.com or 920-885-3586. The reservation fee is $75. Vendor space includes water, electricity, restrooms and garbage receptacles.

