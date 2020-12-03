Food pantry accepting donations

COLUMBUS — The Columbus/Fall River Food Pantry is currently helping more than 170 families in the Columbus and Fall River areas. As a volunteer organization, 100% of donations go towards feeding people in local communities.

Monetary donations may be dropped off at Farmers & Merchants Union Bank. Non-perishable, non-expired food donations can be dropped off in the bin at Columbus Pick-n-Save. These items are always needed: cereal, pancake mix, syrup, canned fruit, soup, crackers, baked beans, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, rice, spaghetti sauce, canned meat, cake mix, frosting, mac and cheese, Spaghettios and such, Hamburger Helper, canned vegetables - other than corn and green beans, and toilet paper.

For more information or if planning a food drive, or have a large amount of food to donate, contact Colleen at 920-210-6266. For information about the food pantry, visit cityofcolumbuswi.com Departments/Government/Senior Center/Food Pantry.

For those in need of assistance in December, call Faith Lutheran Church at 920-623-3610 to schedule an appointment.