Food pantry receives food cart donation
On Dec. 23, Mittelstaedt Sports visited the Reedsburg food pantry and donated two large shopping carts of food. Pictured, from left, are Puny and Holly Mittelstaedt.

 ANN SEAMONSON /Contributed

