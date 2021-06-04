Forage Councils host Summer Twilight meeting

The Forage Councils for Dodge and Fond du Lac counties will host its annual Summer Twilight meeting with farm tours at 6:15 p.m. and keynote speaker at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Gault Valley Farms, LLC., W1970 Adams Road, Neosho.
Gault Valley Farms is a third generation dairy farm, and has been in the family since 1945. They crop 650 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and wheat, which is used to feed the herd of 315 Holstein cows and 250 youngstock. They currently milk 275 cows in five Lely robots installed in 2019. Rye and triticale are double cropped for additional forage. They began no-tilling in 2006, and experimenting with cover crops in 2011. They also run a custom forage and grain harvesting enterprise in cooperation with neighboring farms. They have transitioned from upright silos to bags to drive over piles. Feed has been stored in piles since 2014.
The keynote speaker is Chad Staudinger, regional sales manager, Dairyland Seed Company. The evening’s topic will be “Alfalfa A to Z.” Informal farm tours and soil pit starts at 6:15 p.m. Exploration and education will be available in the dug soil pit to look at root mass, structure, health and worm holes.
Food and beverages follow the program.
Open to all producers and Forage Council members. For more information or to register, contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790 or Extension Fond du Lac County at 920-929-3171.