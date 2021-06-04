Forage Councils host Summer Twilight meeting

Gault Valley Farms is a third generation dairy farm, and has been in the family since 1945. They crop 650 acres of corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and wheat, which is used to feed the herd of 315 Holstein cows and 250 youngstock. They currently milk 275 cows in five Lely robots installed in 2019. Rye and triticale are double cropped for additional forage. They began no-tilling in 2006, and experimenting with cover crops in 2011. They also run a custom forage and grain harvesting enterprise in cooperation with neighboring farms. They have transitioned from upright silos to bags to drive over piles. Feed has been stored in piles since 2014.