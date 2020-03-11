Foreign investors must report agricultural land holdings

United States Department of Agriculture, Farm Service Agency executive director Curt Norgard in Sauk County reminds foreign investors with an interest in agricultural lands in the United States that they are required to report their land holdings and transactions to USDA.

The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act requires foreign investors who buy, sell or hold an interest in United States agricultural land to report their holdings and transactions to the USDA. Foreign investors must file AFIDA Report Form FSA-153 with the FSA county office in county where the land is located.

According to the CFR Title 7 Part 781, any foreign person who holds an interest in United States agricultural land is required to report their holdings no later than 90 days after the date of the transaction. Failure to file a report or filing a late or inaccurate report can result in a penalty with fines up to 25% of the fair market value of the agricultural land.