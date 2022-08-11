Foremost Farms donates butter, volunteers at state fair

Foremost Farms donated more than 1,000 pounds of butter and 16 volunteers to the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotions Board to be used at one of the fair’s busiest pop-up restaurants, the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

At the cheese grill station, butter from the Foremost Farms Reedsburg plant was melted, slathered on bread and grilled around melty cheddar or Swiss cheese to elevate the flavor and crunch of the signature sandwich. The cheese grill station sold an average of about 3,500 sandwiches to fairgoers each day.