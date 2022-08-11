 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Foremost Farms donates butter, volunteers at state fair

  • 0

Foremost Farms donated more than 1,000 pounds of butter and 16 volunteers to the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotions Board to be used at one of the fair’s busiest pop-up restaurants, the Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill, in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.

At the cheese grill station, butter from the Foremost Farms Reedsburg plant was melted, slathered on bread and grilled around melty cheddar or Swiss cheese to elevate the flavor and crunch of the signature sandwich. The cheese grill station sold an average of about 3,500 sandwiches to fairgoers each day.

The Wisconsin State Fair was held Aug. 4-14.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Road sealcoating begins Tuesday

The Dodge County Highway Department will apply a sealcoat to the surfaces of the following roads beginning Tuesday, work will be done in the o…

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HHS holds 45th class reunion

HORICON — Horicon High School class of 1977 held its 45th reunion on July 30 at Horicon Hills Country Club. Those in attendance were, Steven S…

2nd Night Market planned

2nd Night Market planned

The second Prairie du Sac Night Market is from 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Prairie du Sac Riverwalk Park and Overlook, 490 Water St., and will fea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News