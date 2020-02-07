Foremost Farms promotes 2 executives

Greg Schlafer, president and chief executive officer, announced organizational changes to his Executive Leadership Team as part of an overall plan to rebuild the company and continue on its path to profitability, according to a Feb. 5 press release.

Declan Roche, vice president dairy ingredients, now serves as senior vice president & chief commercial officer. Roche joined Foremost Farms in February 2016 as senior director of sales on the ingredients business and was promoted to vice president dairy ingredients in 2017.

Robert Bascom, vice president finance, has assumed the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer. Bascom joined Foremost Farms in July 2017 as senior director finance and was promoted to vice president finance in 2019.

For more information, call 800-362-9196 or visit foremostfarms.com.