FORENSICS TEAM TAKES 4TH OVERALL AT STATE

  • 0
On April 3, the Sauk Prairie High School Forensics team placed fourth overall at the Wisconsin Forensic Coaches' Association State Tournament. From front, left, Evelyn Fritsch, was a semi-finalist in Prose; Emma Rhyner, Dipta Danena, Jaime Toberman, Gioanis Kalimeris, Emerson Drew; back row, Max Shavlik, Sebastien Friou, Alli Krueger, placed sixth in Solo Acting Serious; Molly Fabian, placed fourth in Solo Acting Serious; Charlotte Larson, Sophie Meronek, placed fifth in Demonstration; Austin Kaukl, was a semifinalist in Extemporaneous Speaking; Isaac Homar.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed

