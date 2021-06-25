 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Gov. Schreiber to speak on Alzheimer's book
0 Comments

Former Gov. Schreiber to speak on Alzheimer's book

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber will speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at St Joseph's Church, 118 W. Main St., Waupun.

Schreiber’s book, "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” was named by caring.com as one of its “Best Caregiving Books” of 2017 and 2018." He will speak about his experiences as a caregiver for his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 18 years ago.

Net proceeds from sales of the book are used to promote Alzheimer’s caregiver support. Autographed copies of his book will be available for $15, cash or check.

Martin Schreiber

Schreiber
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News