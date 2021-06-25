Former Gov. Schreiber to speak on Alzheimer's book

Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber will speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at St Joseph's Church, 118 W. Main St., Waupun.
Schreiber’s book, "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” was named by caring.com as one of its “Best Caregiving Books” of 2017 and 2018." He will speak about his experiences as a caregiver for his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 18 years ago.
Net proceeds from sales of the book are used to promote Alzheimer’s caregiver support. Autographed copies of his book will be available for $15, cash or check.