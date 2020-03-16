Former Packers player to speak at jubilee
Former Packers player to speak at jubilee

People Helping People will hold its fifth annual Jubilee celebration from 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 3 at the Ho-Chunk Convention Center Lower Ballroom, S3214 Highway BD, Baraboo.

Keynote speaker and former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, James Jones, 2007-2013, 2015, helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV in 2011 and earned the NFL Receiving Touchdowns Leader Award in 2012. He now works for the NFL Network as an analyst, while him and his wife, Tamika, lead the “Love Jones 4 Kids” Foundation, which helps children overcome the difficulties of living in disadvantaged environments.

Dinner, raffles and a silent auction will be offered. Admission is $75, with a VIP meet-and-greet upgrade available for an additional $20. Table sponsorships for eight are $600 and include media promotion.

To register and purchase tickets, visit phpofwisconsin.org or stop at the PHP headquarters, 805 Broadway, Baraboo.

