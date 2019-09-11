Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber talks about Alzheimer's

Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., about his book "My Two Elaines: Leaning, Coping and Surviving as an Alzheimer's Caregiver." He will have copies of his book available for purchase at $15 per copy. Cash or checks are preferred. All proceeds are used to support Alzheimer's caregiver support programs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)