Forum focuses on renewable energy

Free Thought Forums occur the third Sunday of the month at the Free Congregation of Sauk County focusing on a topic of interest. The forums are always open to the public.

On April 17, Marta Monti, manager Solar Group Buy Programs for the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, will present "Going Solar in Wisconsin and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association." She will discuss the basics of solar energy, what a solar array looks like, its components, and how solar arrays interact with the larger utility grid. She will cover the various options, considerations, and costs associated with building a solar array on your property and talk about the MREA and their work in the Midwest.

The forum begins at 10:10 a.m. at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City and on Zoom, visit freecongregation.org to access Zoom. Questions and answers session to follow.

Monti has a bachelor of arts in political science from Saint Louis University, a master’s degree from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota in Public Policy with minors in science, technology and environmental policy as well as integrative leadership.