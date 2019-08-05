Forum on local issues in Pardeeville set
A Small Community Forum will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Pardeeville Village Hall, 114 Lake St.
The purpose is to allow residents to come together, address common issues, network, share best practices, and identify strategies to address shared concerns. Representatives from many state and regional resource partners will be on hand to provide guidance on specific concerns introduced during the sessions.
The public can share ideas, learn and network concerning the health and future of rural Wisconsin. People interested in small town and rural Wisconsin are encouraged to attend.
Case study presentations and resource discussions will focus on infrastructure, partnership, innovation, inclusion in housing, creative economy, childcare, and workforce development, among other issues.
The forum starts with registration at 7 a.m., coffee and rolls at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program from 8 a.m. to noon, and ending with lunch for all, from noon to 1 p.m. The cost is $20 and includes coffee, lunch and materials.
For more information or to register, visit wisconsindowntown.org/forums or email Anne Katz at akatz@artswisconsin.org.
