Foster Grandparent Program offered

Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program has sponsored the Foster Grandparent Program for more than four decades with seniors volunteering in classrooms, nonprofit childcare agencies and youth organizations.

The Foster Grandparent Program is one of three programs of the AmeriCorps Seniors which taps the skills, talents and experiences of volunteers to meet a wide range of community needs. The SWCAP sponsors the FGP in Grant, Richland, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Crawford, Vernon and Sauk counties.

The director of the FGP, Cindy Gher-Deckert, will discuss the program from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Ruth Culver Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac, study room 1, lower level. Follow library COVID protocols. No appointments needed. If unable to attend, call Cindy at 800-704-8555 ext. 209 or email c.deckert@swcap.org. For more information, visit scap.org or nationalservice.gov.