Foster Grandparent Program offered

Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program has sponsored the Foster Grandparent Program for more than four decades with seniors volunteering in classrooms, nonprofit childcare agencies and youth organizations.

The Foster Grandparent Program is one of three programs of the AmeriCorps Seniors, which taps the skills, talents and experiences of volunteers, age 55 and older, to meet a wide range of community needs. The SWCAP sponsors the FGP in Grant, Richland, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Crawford, Vernon and Sauk counties.

To assist in off-setting the cost of volunteering, qualified Foster Grandparent volunteers who meet FGP income and program guidelines receive a tax-free hourly stipend, paid training, travel and meal allowance, and other benefits.

For more information, call Cindy at 800-704-8555 ext. 209, email c.deckert@swcap.org or visit scap.org or nationalservice.gov.