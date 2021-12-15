Foster Grandparent Program offered

Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program has sponsored the Foster Grandparent Program for more than four decades with seniors volunteering in classrooms, nonprofit childcare agencies and youth organizations.

The Foster Grandparent Program is one of three programs of the AmeriCorps Seniors, which taps the skills, talents and experiences of volunteers to meet a wide range of community needs. The SWCAP sponsors the FGP in Grant, Richland, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Crawford, Vernon and Sauk counties.

To assist in off-setting the cost of volunteering, qualified Foster Grandparent volunteers who meet FGP income and program guidelines receive a tax-free hourly stipend, paid training, travel and meal allowance, and other benefits.

The director of the FGP, Cindy Gher-Deckert, will discuss the program from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Kilbourn Library, 620 Elm St., Wisconsin Dells. Follow library COVID protocols. No appointments needed. If unable to attend, call Cindy at 800-704-8555 ext. 209 or email fostergrandparents@swcap.org. For more information, visit scap.org or nationalservice.gov.