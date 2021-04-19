Foster grandparent volunteers sought

“Shining A Light on the People and Causes that Inspire Us to Serve” the theme for the 2021 National Volunteer Week reflects the influence of change makers in the community and around the country to come together to build stronger more vibrant communities. By giving their time and talent, volunteers are positive change makers and role models in their communities. Foster Grandparent Volunteers will be among the millions of dedicated volunteers honored during the 2021 National Volunteer Week, April 18-24.

The Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program sponsors the Foster Grandparent Program in Grant, Richland, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Crawford, Vernon, and Sauk counties. Foster Grandparents volunteer 5- 40 hours per week during the school year to provide an intergenerational component at educational sites, not-for-profit child care agencies, and family enhancement programs.

To assist in off-setting the cost of volunteering, qualified Foster Grandparent volunteers who meet FGP income and program guidelines receive a tax-free hourly stipend, paid training, a transportation and meal allowance, and other benefits including the satisfaction of helping youth in their community.

If age 55 or older and interested in learning more about sharing time and experience as a classroom helper through the Foster Grandparent Program, contact Cindy at Southwest CAP’s Dodgeville office, 149 N. Iowa St., Dodgeville, email c.deckert@swcap.org or call 1-800-704-8555 ext. 209. Additional information on the Foster Grandparent Program is provided at natonalservice.gov or swcap.org.