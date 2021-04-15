 Skip to main content
Foundation accepting grant applications
Foundation accepting grant applications

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation is accepting applications for its spring grant cycle.

Eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations located in Dodge County may apply for up to $2,500. Projects should be practical, set into action within a near timeframe, and have prospects for long-term sustainability, if applicable.

Grants are intended to benefit the greater good by providing funding for programming, technology, supplies, and ongoing agency needs.

The foundation is committed to nonprofit missions which benefit health, art, culture, community, education, economic development, human services, and more. Grants are awarded based upon the most urgent and equal needs of Dodge County.

The deadline for application submission is Saturday, May 1. A full list of grant criteria and the application are available at http://beaverdamacf.com/howtoapply.html. For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.

