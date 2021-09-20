 Skip to main content
Foundation accepts application for fall grants
Foundation accepts application for fall grants

The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation will accept applications for its fall grant cycle.

Eligible 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations located in Dodge County may submit applications for up to $2,500. Projects should be practical, set into action within a near timeframe, and have prospects for long-term sustainability, if applicable.

Grants are intended to benefit the greater good of our expansive community by providing funding for programming, technology, supplies, and ongoing agency needs.

The foundation maintains a commitment toward nonprofit missions that benefit health, art, culture, community, education, economic development, human services, and more. Grants are awarded based upon the most urgent and equal needs of Dodge County.

The deadline for submission is Oct. 22. A full list of grant criteria and the application are available at http://beaverdamacf.com/howtoapply.html. For more information, email info@beaverdamacf.com.

