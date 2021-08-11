Foundation accepts grant applications

The Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin invites grant proposals from area nonprofits for its annual community grant cycle. The Grants Committee has $10,000 to distribute and individual grants usually average $500 to $1,000.

Applications will be accepted from charitable organizations in Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties. Applications must be submitted by email and received by midnight on Aug. 31. Grants are awarded in early November. Complete grant guidelines and application form are available at cfscw.org.

Innovative ideas that propose practical solutions for a current community need, promote cooperation and collaboration in creating positive change, encourage volunteer involvement, strengthen an organization’s effectiveness and stability and address prevention as well as intervention are encouraged.

Areas of special interest include youth, education, the arts, health and human services, and the preservation of historical, cultural and natural resources.

For more information, contact 608-355-0884 or director@cfscw.org.