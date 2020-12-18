Foundation awards more than $25k in grants

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation supports community projects that contribute to the health of the community. Organizations apply for these “Healthy Life Initiative Grants” and the applications are reviewed by the members of the Foundation Board Grants & Gifts Committee.
“The total amount awarded for next year was more than $25,000. We are so grateful to our supporters and donors who make these gifts possible,” said Todd Wuerger, executive director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation.
2021 grant recipients include:
- Prairie Clinic to provide taxi vouchers for patients in the Bluffview community so they are able to get to the clinic to receive health care.
- Sauk Prairie School District to help support economic disadvantaged youth and struggling English language learners living at Bluffview/Maple Park, grades K-5. Material will focus on healthy food, exercise and healthy activities.
- Lodi Area EMS to purchase required items to aid Lodi EMS in providing low- to no- cost CPR certification for area communities. Items are AHA compliant mannequins, AED training devices and supplies.
- Lodi Public Library to expand the library’s healthy living collection with new quality materials and purchase a display table for the new titles.
- Lodi School District
- The grant will help the district to encourage the community to choose one of three designated locations in our community to walk/run/hike.
- Lodi School District to help staff members who spend long periods of time at their computers by offering a Thera Band and instructions for stretches.
- Ice Age Nordic Ski Club to provide opportunities for community-based cross-country skiing, youth and junior development and the promotion of health outdoor activity in the winter.
- Ice Age Trail Alliance Inc. Saunters to engage students in activities along the Ice Age National Scenic Trail, helping to educate them about the State of Wisconsin and develop healthy lifestyle habits to combat childhood obesity.
- Good Neighbor Clinic to provide interpreters for Spanish speaking clients present during all clinic hours.
- Ruth Culver Community Library to encourage area young people to live an active lifestyle for both their minds and their bodies by challenging them to read at least 15 minutes and to be active 15 minutes each day in March 2021.
- 6:8 to provide more options for outdoor gathering and learning by creating shade and protection from heat and rain.
- George Culver Community Library to fund the purchase of a portable kitchen set-up to demonstrate cooking basic items from the pantry to make healthy economical meals.
- Prairie Clinic to purchase blood pressure cuffs that will allow patients to monitor their blood pressure at home. This will assist with closer monitoring of medication effectiveness as well as help evaluate any appropriate medication adjustments.
- Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry to close the gap for children and families who are food insecure. This grant will be used to support this goal and to expand the program to deliver food to families identified by two schools.
- Sauk County Health Department to support a virtual Rural Safety Days in 2021. This annual event provides education on safety and injury prevention third grade students throughout Sauk County.
And to the Arena Police Department, Dane County Department of Human Services, Mazomanie United Church of Christ and the Wisconsin Heights Community Garden.
To support the Foundation, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org/give.
